Two unidentified individuals snatched a gold chain worth over Rs 1 lakh from a resident of Assam's Dhubri on the evening of November 18.

The incident took place around 9:10 PM near the Sales Tax Office on MG Road, Ward No. 1 in Dhubri, when the victim, Rita Devi, was returning home from a friend's house.

According to the victim, the perpetrators came from behind and were riding a Pulsar motorcycle, wering full-face helmets to conceal their identities.

The incident has left residents of the area shaken, with many raising concerns about the lack of safety during evening hours.

“The road is usually busy, but the masked men appeared out of nowhere and snatched my chain before speeding away,” Rita Devi recounted.

Police have launched an investigation in the surrounding areas to identify the suspects.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant, especially during late hours, and report any suspicious activity.

Local residents have called for increased police patrolling in the area to prevent such crimes in the future. Meanwhile, the police have assured that efforts are underway to apprehend the culprits.