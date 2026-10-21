Gold ornaments kept as a family’s lifetime savings were allegedly stolen from a woman’s vanity bag while she was watching Durga Puja celebrations at Muri Bazar in Assam’s Barpeta Road on Tuesday, October 20 night.

The woman, identified as Mithu Choudhury, a resident of Haritakitola, had visited the Puja venue with her daughter when the alleged theft took place.

According to reports, Choudhury had placed a small purse containing all the gold ornaments kept at her home inside her vanity bag. She and her daughter had reportedly carried the jewellery with them out of fear that their house could be targeted by thieves while they were away attending the festivities.

However, while the two were watching the celebrations amid the crowd, an unidentified person allegedly unzipped the vanity bag and took away the purse containing the ornaments. The theft reportedly went unnoticed at the time.

Choudhury is said to belong to an economically disadvantaged family and lives in a rented house. The gold ornaments represented years of savings and were intended to help secure her daughter’s future.

Further details about a police complaint or investigation into the incident were not immediately available.