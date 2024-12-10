An endangered golden langur infant lost its life after being electrocuted by an uninsulated power line in Kokrajhar’s Nayekgaon area on December 7. The incident has raised concerns about the increasing threats to wildlife in the region.

Witnesses recounted a heart-rending scene where the infant's mother attempted to rescue her young by carrying it back to the tree. Despite her efforts, the infant succumbed to its injuries. Its body was discovered on December 10 by local residents.

The Chakrashila Range Office responded promptly to the report, taking custody of the carcass and transferring it to the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Kokrajhar for a post-mortem.

Golden langurs, known for their striking golden fur, are found in western Assam and parts of Bhutan. As an endangered species, their population faces significant threats from habitat destruction and human activities, including uninsulated power lines, which have become a major hazard.

"This loss is not just of an individual animal but a blow to the fragile population of golden langurs,” a local resident remarked, urging authorities to take urgent measures like insulating power lines to prevent such incidents.