A critically protected Golden Langur with a deep wound on its shoulder was rescued from Khutamari village, Kokrajhar, by a team led by Forest Depot Officer Gautam Basumatary on Tuesday, January 21. The swift action ensured the injured animal received immediate care.

The rescue operation, conducted in collaboration with staff from Chakrasilla Wildlife Sanctuary, found the adult male Langur with a serious cut on its left shoulder. The cause of the injury remains unknown, prompting an investigation.

The team transported the Langur to Tetaguri Veterinary Hospital for urgent treatment under the supervision of the Chakrasilla Wildlife Range Officer.

Authorities have called for increased vigilance from local residents, emphasising the importance of reporting any unusual activity to protect the region’s wildlife.