GUWAHATI: A goods train, carrying cement, derailed between Rangapara North and Bindukuri station on the branch line of Dekargaon railway station on Friday morning.

A press release by the Chief Public Relations Officer, North-East Frontier Railway, said. No injury or death was reported.

"There was no injury or casualty in the incident. Train services on Rangiya Jn- Rangapara North -Murkongselek mainline section is absolutely normal", the press release said.

The incident occurred under the Rangiya division of the North-East Frontier Railway.

Running of three passenger trains on Rangapara North - Dekargaon branch line was affected with one train getting cancelled.

"Senior officials of Rangiya division are already at the site for early restoration of the section", the press release added.