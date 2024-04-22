In a tragic turn of events on Monday (April 22), Kampur Town was plunged into mourning following a devastating collision between an individual and a speeding train.

The incident, which resulted in the loss of life, has left the community reeling with shock and sorrow.

The fatal collision took place at railway gate number 1, nestled within the heart of Kampur market, marking a grim moment that reverberated throughout the town.

According to initial reports, the victim, in an attempt to cross the railway track, was struck by a goods train, leading to the tragic outcome.

The victim, whose identity remains undisclosed at present, is said to have hailed from Kampur Buklung. While details surrounding the circumstances of the incident are still emerging, the community stands united in grief over the loss of a fellow resident.