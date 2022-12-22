Goria Moria Deshi Jatiya Parishad (GMDJP) central president Shahnawaz Hussain was attacked by few miscreants in Bilasipara area under Dhubri district on December 22.

The incident happened, while Hussain was on his way to attend a meeting in Bilasipara town when few miscreants stopped his car and attacked him before reaching Bilasipara town.

Locals immediately informed the GMDJP members who then rushed Hussain to the Bilasipara Civil Hospital with severe injuries.

The doctors of Bilasipara Civil Hospital refered Hussain to Dhubri Medical College. For better treatment Hussain along GMDJP members moved ahead to Guwahati.

As per Hussain's statement, one of the attacker has been identified as Jahirul Islam while he couldn’t recognise other three miscreants.

Hussain also added that Jahirul hit him with a rod in his head first. But when Jahirul tried to hit him again, Hussain somehow managed to save himself but got hurt in his right arm while the other three miscreants attacked him from behind.

Afjalur Rahman Dhubri district president said, “An FIR has been lodged in Bilasipara police station and have urged the police to arrest the culprits as soon as possible”.

Meanwhile, party members, organisations in Bilasipara reacted to the attack and condemned the incident. Protest broke out demanding the arrest of the miscreants failing which they have threatened to take out a bigger demonstration in Dhubri district.

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