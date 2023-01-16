At a time, when the Pramod Boro led BTC authority in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) is organizing BTR Land Mela to resolve land issue in the region, the Gorkha community has decried the anti-Gorkha attitude of the local government in the BTR and demanded land rights to the community.

Gorkha Students Union of Assam (AAGSU ) on January 15 holds a massive protest in Chirang demanding the BTR government to resolve their land rights issue as promised by BTR Chief Pramod Boro.

Leading the protests with huge assembly of Gorkha people, AAGSU President Arjun Chettri alleged that BTR Chief Pramod Boro have largely ignored the special protected class status of the Gorkhas in the tribal belts and blocks of the BTR. He said that the Gorkhas of BTR being ignored is not at all acceptable.

"Gorkha people are being allegedly harrassed by concerned government officials in the revenue circle offices and in Kokrajhar headquarter.", Arjun Chettri said speaking exclusively to India Today NE.

" We will not keep quiet till our fundamental land rights issue is resolved. Before coming to power Pramod Boro assured us that all the land rights of BTR Gorkhas will be resolved once he comes to power. But, its been more than 3 years and our issue is not yet resolved.", he added.

Arjun Chetrri said that if BTR Chief should quit if he is unable to resolve their issue and further added that State government should interfere in the issue of land rights to the Gorkha community in the Bodo belt.

" We have been demanding our fundamental rights for the last 17 years. This time we had hope in Pramod Boro and elected him to power. But, it seems his anti Gorkha attitude is the answer to our issue." Arjun Chetrri said.

"But we can't sit idle on this serious matter and are committed to get our rights as per the legal provisions facilitated by the government," he added.

Reacting to the demands and speaking exclusively to India Today NE BTR Chief Pramod Boro said that BTR government is organizing Land Melas in the BTR region to resolve the land and have so far successfully resolved 15000 land issues in the region.

He said that Gorkhas of BTR region are also included in the tribal belt and all of their issues will be resolved as per rules and regulations of the government.

" We don't have any issues with Gorkhas or any other community residing in BTR region. Everybody is entitled to enjoy their rights. BTR Land Mela is one such initiatives where all the problems of all the communities related to lands will be resolved.", Pramod Boro said.

" We are again organizing the 2nd phase of BTR land Mela which will be held from 3rd February to 13th February.", he added.