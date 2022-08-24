Assam Gorkha Sanmillan (AGS) Kamrup district body led by Arjun Chetry, President of the Kamrup AGS committee on Tuesday (August 23), met with their Assam state AGS president Krishna Bhujel at Guwahati.

The Kamrup district body discussed the matter of the border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya state. It needs mention here that Assam and Meghalaya CM recently discussed the second phase of permanent settlement of long pending border issues.

Arjun Chetry said that the Kamrup district body discussed the matter of the Lumpi area. The Lumpi area is part of the second phase of border settlement.

Arjun Chetry alleged that Meghalaya illegally encroached on around nine kilometers of area. "Many clashes happened earlier in the Lumpi area. In the year 2010, during a clash between Assam's people and Meghalaya's Khasi people, where 4 people were killed, and many were injured in the clash. After that also Meghalaya people did not stop the encroachment in Assam's Lumpi area", Chetry alleged.

After discussions, Assam Gorkha Sanmillan decided that they will meet with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and will discuss the matter. "We are from Lumpi as well as Kamrup district. Gorkhas never want to leave the Lumpi area, so we will request the Assam CM not to give the Lumpi area to Meghalaya", Chetry remarked.

Lumpi area is situated in Kamrup district under Boko Constituency and some 100 kilometers from Guwahati city.

Arjun Chetry also alleged that Meghalaya occupied Assam's Lumpi weekly market area in the year 2020.

On the other hand, in the year 2019, when Assam Police tried to set up a border outpost near the Lower Lumpi area, the Meghalaya administration and Khasi people stopped that in the name of the disputed area. But whereas Meghalaya set up a border outpost in Assam's Umali area in 2020.

Meghalaya likewise illegally invaded Assam's Lumpi area. But the Assam government failed to take any action on this matter.