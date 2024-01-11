The Assam government has reportedly denied the Congress party permission for its leaders to stay overnight on public grounds in two districts, amidst the upcoming 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.

The party's opposition leader, Debabrata Saikia, shared this information during a press conference. He stated that the party is now considering private farmlands as alternative locations to park their container vehicles, where senior leaders including Rahul Gandhi, will be staying overnight.

Saikia revealed that they had initially received permission to use a school ground at Gogamukh in Dhemaji district for the night stay, but the permission was later revoked, according to PTI.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, set to commence on January 14th from Manipur, aims to cover an extensive distance of 6,713 kilometers in a span of 66 days.

The primary focus of this remarkable journey is to advocate for economic justice, social justice, and political justice for the people of India. The leaders emphasized the need to address disparities and promote unity and equality, echoing the principles laid out in the Constitution and the Directive Principles of State Policy.