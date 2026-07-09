Assam government accelerates unicode recognition for Assamese script, explores OTT platform

The Assam government has intensified its efforts to strengthen the digital presence of the Assamese language and promote the state's film and creative industries, with Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah reviewing the progress of two key initiatives during separate meetings held at Janata Bhawan on Thursday, July 9.

In the first meeting, Borah held discussions with members of the expert committee constituted by the state government to facilitate the inclusion and standardisation of the Assamese script in Unicode. Senior officials from the Cultural Affairs Department also participated in the review.

The minister assessed the progress achieved so far and deliberated on measures to expedite the standardisation process. He emphasised that securing proper Unicode recognition for the Assamese script is essential for preserving the language while expanding its digital footprint across national and global platforms.

According to the minister, Unicode standardisation would enable wider and more seamless use of Assamese across digital systems, improving accessibility and ensuring the language remains relevant in an increasingly technology-driven environment. He directed departmental officials to provide regular updates to ensure the process progresses without delay.

In a separate review meeting later in the day, Borah examined a proposal to develop a dedicated over-the-top (OTT) platform for Assamese films and digital content. The proposed platform is aimed at creating a dedicated digital space for filmmakers, artists and content creators from Assam to showcase their work to wider audiences.

Officials presented an audio-visual demonstration of a prototype model of the proposed platform, which was reviewed by the minister. The initiative is expected to create new opportunities for the state's creative industry while enabling Assamese films and digital content to reach audiences beyond the Northeast and international viewers.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Cultural Affairs Department Dr. B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, Director Rahul Chandra Das, departmental officials and members of the expert committee attended the meetings.

The twin initiatives form part of the Assam government's broader strategy to preserve and promote Assamese linguistic and cultural heritage while leveraging digital technologies to enhance its visibility and accessibility in the global digital ecosystem.