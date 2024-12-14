The Government of Assam has accepted the resignation of Barbie Hazarika, Assam Civil Services (ACS), from her position as Assistant Commissioner, Karimganj, with effect from June 14, 2024.

Hazarika had submitted her resignation on June 6, 2024, citing personal reasons.

The resignation process was delayed due to the pending departmental proceedings, in which a penalty of 'withholding four increments with cumulative effect' was imposed on her, as per the Government Notification No. AAP.101/2022/150, dated May 3, 2024.

However, following the completion of these proceedings, she was reinstated into service and posted as Assistant Commissioner, Karimganj, by the Government Notification No. AAP.101/2022/151 on June 5, 2024.

Subsequently, Hazarika assumed charge of her post on June 14, 2024, and re-submitted her resignation through the District Commissioner of Karimganj on June 15, 2024.



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The Personnel Department initiated a thorough review process, which included obtaining necessary clearances, such as Vigilance Clearance from the Political Vigilance Cell, and No-Liability Certificates from various government departments. All required documents were duly submitted.

In response to her writ petition (W.P. (C) No. 3764/2024) before the Gauhati High Court, Hazarika sought a direction from the authorities to accept her resignation.

Earlier in June 2024, Barbie Hazarika, the Assistant Commissioner of Kamrup (M) and OSD of the Secondary Education Department was reinstated to her position following a suspension stemming from allegations of rude behaviour towards foreign delegates during her tenure with the Act East Policy Affairs Department.

The reinstatement comes after a departmental proceeding under Rule 9 of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964, was initiated against Hazarika.

The proceedings were launched following a report received from the then Secretary to the Government of Assam, Act East Policy Affairs Department, regarding her conduct during Conclaves on 'Act East through North East' and 'NADI 3.0 2022'.

Hazarika's suspension was notified via Notification and a subsequent Departmental Proceeding was drawn up against her via Show Cause Notice on June 10.