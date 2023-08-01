The Assam government has accepted the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) application of former National Register of Citizens (NRC) coordinator Prateek Hajala.

In an order by the Governor of Assam, the state has allowed Prateek Hajela to proceed on VRS with effect from August 1, 2023, under Rule 16 (2) of All India Services (DCRB) Rules, 1958.

While processing the matter of his VRS, Vigilance Clearance Report among others was called for and reports revealed that a Regular Enquiry by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam and two other criminal cases are pending against him in connection with his tenure of NRC state Co-ordinator.

However, the acceptance of VRS is without prejudice to ongoing regular enquiry and investigation against Prateek Hajela in any cases that may be initiated depending on the findings/outcome of the investigation and reports.



Also Read: Did NRC co-ordinator Prateek Hajela mislead the Supreme Court?

Further, as the process for recovery of liabilities is underway, his pensionary benefits are kept in abeyance until further orders.

It is to be mentioned here that Prateek Hajela was on Inter Cadre Deputation to Madhya Pradesh for three years from 2019 ad his request for further extension of Inter Crade Deputaion beyond 2022 on personal grounds was rejected by the Assam government as well as the Government of India.

Following this Hajela submitted his joining letter dated April 2023 and on the same date also applied for VRS from service on personal grounds by waiver of the requirements for three months prior notice condition for VRS.

It has also come to light that a notice for recovery of Rs 23,05,500 was served on Prateek Hajela, however, the matter is yet to be resolved.