Assam government on November 25 continued to 'advise' people from the state not to travel to Meghalaya as the situation remains to be grim following a clash in a disputed border area between the two neighbouring states in which six persons were killed on November 22.

On the other hand, the Meghalaya government has now assured to provide security to Assam petroleum goods transporters after Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union (APMU) refused to ferry petroleum products to three districts of the violence-hit state.

Besides this, the Meghalaya government has also requested the APMU to call on its decision on not to carry petroleum products to the three districts in the state of Ri Bhoi, East Khasi Hills, and West Jaintia Hills.

''In view of rumours of shortage of petrol and diesel in the state, which has led to long queues at various petroleum outlets, the general public is hereby informed that there is no shortage of petrol or diesel in the District at present. The concerns expressed by oil companies/distributors/tanker drivers from outside the state are being addressed to ensure that petroleum supplies reach the District and the public do not suffer,'' an official statement dated November 24, 2022, said.

Earlier, the APMU had decided to stop the transportation of fuel to Meghalaya following reports of attacks on vehicles from Assam in the wake of the recent violence along the inter-state border that claimed 6 lives.

On the other hand, during a Candlelight vigil organised by five NGOs on November 24, the situation turned ugly as masked miscreants from amongst the member of the NGOs started arguing with the Police personnel which led to huge chaos which subsequently petrol bombs were thrown at the police and public property were destroyed near Civil Hospital, Shillong.

Notably, a CRPF bus was attacked by the mob adjacent to the civil hospital and stones were also pelted.

The mob then tried to set the bus on fire but the leaders of the organisation doused the flames. Similarly, a traffic post was toppled and set ablaze.