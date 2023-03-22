The Assam Government is leaving no stone unturned to put the northeastern state's culture on the world map. With the upcoming Rongali Bihu festival scheduled for April 14, the government is making every effort to turn it into a Guinness World Record event with over 11,000 Bihu dancers performing together at the Sarusajai Indoor Stadium in Guwahati.

The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP Government is going all out to promote the festival in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, with hoardings and advertisements splashed across the cities. The campaign has been a huge success, with people showing a keen interest in learning more about the festival.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been closely monitoring the preparations for the event, which is set to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CM aims to put Assam's Bihu festival on the world map, making it a global cultural phenomenon.

"We are proud to showcase our rich culture and heritage to the world through Bihu. This festival is the lifeline of Assamese culture and we are striving to take it to the world stage," said a senior state government official.

The Bihu festival is celebrated thrice a year in Assam and is associated with the three stages of farming. Rongali Bihu, which falls in April, marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year and is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the state.

The festival is known for its traditional Bihu dance, in which men and women dance together to the beat of the dhol (drum) and pepa (hornpipe). Bihu is also famous for its mouth-watering delicacies, including til pitha, narikolor laddoo, and murir laddoo.

With the Prime Minister's presence, the Assam Government hopes to put Bihu on the world stage, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the northeast and making it a major cultural event worldwide. The upcoming event promises to be a grand spectacle and a true celebration of Assam's vibrant culture.