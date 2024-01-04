In a significant development for the education sector in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the establishment of eight new Adarsha Vidyalayas across various districts of the state. This initiative is part of the government's ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of education and make it more accessible.

Adarsha Vidyalayas, also known as Model Schools, are an integral part of the Rashtriya Madhyamik Siksha Abhijan (RMSA), Assam, a mission initiated by the Government of India. These schools have been operational since January 1, 2015, and are designed to provide exemplary education, particularly in rural areas. The recent announcement by the Chief Minister aligns with the government's revolutionary initiative to set up more Adarsha Vidyalayas, thereby improving the educational infrastructure within the state.

The commitment to education is further evidenced by the inauguration of an Adarsha Vidyalaya in North Guwahati by the Chief Minister on June 20, 2023. This school, located at Rangmahal on the North Bank of the Brahmaputra, shares its campus with the Rangmahal Higher Secondary School, which was also inaugurated simultaneously. The dual inauguration is expected to foster healthy competition among students and contribute to the creation of human resources in the area.

Chief Minister Sarma has emphasized that these Adarsha Vidyalayas will be equipped with smart classrooms, science laboratories, computer laboratories, and libraries. Additionally, they will incorporate 'Project Child,' aimed at fostering both mental and physical development in students. The government's vision extends to establishing CBSE-affiliated Adarsha Vidyalayas in 126 Assembly Constituencies, with 55 already completed and the remaining 71 under construction.

Furthermore, the Assam government plans to revamp 2000 vernacular medium schools across the state, each with a financial outlay of Rs. 10 crores. This comprehensive approach to education reform demonstrates the government's dedication to ensuring that students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds have the opportunity to study English in government schools.

These developments come alongside the Chief Minister's announcement on August 25, 2023, regarding the re-creation of four newly merged districts—Biswanath, Hojai, Bajali, and Tamulpur—bringing the total number of districts in Assam back to 35. The expansion of Adarsha Vidyalayas, coupled with the district reorganization, signifies a broader strategy to decentralize and improve educational services throughout the state.

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