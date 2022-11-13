Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 13, while attending the open session of the 3rd Triennial Conference of UPPL at Chandrapara, Kokrajhar, announced a range of developmental projects that will be coming up in the region in the coming months.

CM Sarma continued by announcing the development of a sports centre in Kokrajhar. He declared, "We will build a sporting centre here that is comparable to Sarusajai in Guwahati. We would allocate Rs 150 crore toward this”.

He added that the complex would be built in the following six months.

"The process of allotting Land Pattas will commence from November 21 in Bodoland Territorial Region," CM Sarma stated in another significant announcement.

Speaking on the context of peace returning in the region and a considerable decrease in insurgency, CM Sarma made the following statement today in Jougalu in Assam's Kokrajhar: "There was a time when the sounds of gunfire and explosives kept the residents of this land awake at night. Currently, the area is at peace.”

CM Sarma continued, "BJP-UPPL will triumph together in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections."

"Measures will be made to drop charges against the leader of the NDFB. We shall restart implementing the Orunodoi Scheme in Bodoland in the upcoming years," the Assam CM continued.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma also announced a grant of Rs 1 crore for infrastructure development of Gossaigona College in Kokrajhar. “Glad to be present at the closing ceremony of Golden Jubilee celebrations of Gossaigaon College, Kokrajhar. Set up in 1971, the institution has been diligently nurturing young talents. Announced ₹1 cr as grant for infrastructure development of the college. Best wishes to all,” wrote CM Sarma.