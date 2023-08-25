Addressing urban security concerns in a strategic move, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed a substantial allocation of 230 crore rupees for the installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in Guwahati.

The announcement was made during a cabinet meet held in Guwahati on August 25.

This strategic move follows the Assam government's earlier commitment, announced in June, to deploy CCTV cameras across all 332 police stations across the state. This endeavor is seen as a proactive step towards augmenting accountability within the police force and ensuring greater transparency in law enforcement operations.

The state's administrative dynamics also underwent a noteworthy transformation as the Administrative Branch now falls under the supervision of divisional authorities.

Ashok Singhal, Assam's Housing & Urban Affairs and Irrigation Minister, previously highlighted the installation work already underway for new CCTV cameras in Guwahati. Speaking about various ongoing development projects and security measures, Singhal said that the installation of new CCTV cameras in the city is progressing steadily. He also noted that strict enforcement of traffic rules through these cameras would incur penalties for violations.