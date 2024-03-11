The Assam government in its weekly cabinet meet held on March 10 has decided to allocate Rs 131 crore for the beautification of the historic Rang Ghar in Sivasagar.

As part of the beautification project, the government has proposed site at Rupohi Pathar, on the North Western side of Rang Ghar on a plot of land measuring 83 bighas 2 Katha.

Among several of its key decisions taken during the cabinet meeting, the government has also decided to offer range of incentives to TATA's semiconductor facility. The decision has been made subsequent to the approval of the semi-conductor unit in Assam by Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India.

The cabinet also authorised Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Department to make all payments as per eligibility of the units under the policy.

In its effort to preserve, protecting and promoting the linguistic identity of the Manipuri's, the government has mulled to introduce Meitei script in education institutions of the state.

This will allow interested students to read Manipuri literature, pursue higher studies in Manipuri in Meitei/Mayek script. Additionally, it will also enable candidates from Assam to apply for jobs in Manipur requiring mandatory knowledge of Meitei/Mayek.

In a major boost to the sports sector, the state government has also approved Rs 380.66 crore for the construction of an open stadium at Amingaon Sports Complex, Kamrup.

The stadium will have the provision of a state-of-the-art cricket stadium of 20,000 spectator along with international coach accommodation (20 seater), national coach accommodation (20 seater), players hostel (96 seater for boys) and players hostel (96 seater for girls).

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