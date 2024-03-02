The Assam government on March 2 organized a ceremony at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, marking the ceremonial distribution of financial grants to former cadres of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) and their family members. The event was graced by the presence of Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma, the Chief Minister of Assam, who presided over the proceedings as the Chief Guest.

This ceremony held special significance as it symbolized the culmination of efforts towards peacebuilding after the ULFA signed a Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) with both the Government of India and the Government of Assam on December 29, 2023. Following the signing of the MoS, the ULFA disbanded itself and vacated their designated camps, paving the way for a new chapter of reconciliation and rehabilitation.

During the ceremony, Himanta Biswa Sharma, in a gesture of goodwill and support, distributed Fixed Deposit certificates amounting to Rs. 4 lakhs each to 852 former ULFA cadres under the Surrender Cum Rehabilitation Scheme of the Government of India. Additionally, Rs. 3 lakhs were disbursed to each of the 45 individuals who had been injured in counter-insurgency operations, along with a special package of Rs. 3 lakhs from the Government of Assam. Moreover, a sum of Rs. 5 lakhs each was granted to 8 individuals who had been oppressed, and Rs. 10 lakhs each to the next of kin of 31 missing ULFA cadres, totaling 936 beneficiaries who received the rehabilitation grant.

This distribution of financial aid is part of the larger effort by the Government of Assam to reintegrate former militants into mainstream society. Over the past two years, a total of 9,583 cadres from various extremist groups have been rehabilitated under similar schemes initiated by both the Government of India and the Government of Assam. These include cadres from groups such as the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), Karbi groups, Adivasi cadres, Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA), as well as others.

The ceremony was organized by the Home Department of the Government of Assam in conjunction with the Special Branch of the Assam Police. Avinash P. Joshi, IAS, Addl. Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home & Political Department, commenced the event with a warm welcome speech.