Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 9 announced the decision of the Assam Government to undertake the redevelopment of the revered Bhimashankar Jyotirling Complex. With a total investment of Rs. 46 crore, the initiative aims to provide devotees and yatris with a seamless darshan experience of their beloved deity during the holy month of Saawan.

Located in Pamohi, Guwahati, the Bhimashankar Dham Jyotirlinga is a sacred temple dedicated to Lord Mahadev. The naturally formed trimukh shivalinga, representing Brahma, Vishnu, and Maheshwar, attracts thousands of devotees seeking the blessings of Mahadev.

Previous developments included the construction of essential facilities such as toilet blocks, an RCC bridge, and garden beautification.

In the upcoming phases of the complex's development, various amenities have been proposed, including an entrance gate, Pujari cave, walkway development, Yatri Novas, and a watchtower. These additions aim to further enhance the experience for devotees and yatris.

This recent initiative follows a controversy in February 2023, where the existence of the Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga in Assam was disputed. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified that the mythological site is indeed situated in ancient Kamrup, as stated in the Shiva Puran.

Sarma emphasized that the strength of Indian 'Sanatani' culture lies in the presence of Lord Shiva throughout the country. He further expressed that the Bhimashankar temple has stood for thousands of years, representing the deep-rooted spiritual heritage of the region.