Assam government allocates Rs 8 crore for school uniforms in flood-affected district

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 31 announced a series of relief and rehabilitation measures for flood-affected families in Upper Assam, including financial assistance, infrastructure support and a time-bound damage assessment.

The Chief Minister said flood-affected families will start receiving Rs 15,000 as immediate financial assistance from August 2 or 3.

He also announced that a comprehensive damage survey will begin on August 7 in the four worst-hit districts of Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat, with instructions to complete the exercise within 15 days.

To support the education sector, Sarma said the government has released Rs 8 crore for school uniforms, while free textbooks have already been dispatched to ensure students can resume classes without disruption.

He further announced that schools affected by flood and mud accumulation will receive financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh each for cleaning and restoration work.

The Chief Minister said the government is planning to resume classes in the four flood-affected Upper Assam districts from August 9, subject to improvement in ground conditions.

Highlighting long-term rehabilitation efforts, Sarma said a team of ministers will leave for Upper Assam on Friday to oversee relief and recovery measures. He also announced that special development packages will be prepared for Charaideo and Sivasagar districts to restore damaged roads and other critical infrastructure.

The announcements are part of the Assam government's ongoing efforts to accelerate relief, rehabilitation and the restoration of normalcy in the flood-ravaged districts.