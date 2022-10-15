The Assam government has decided to provide additional land to NF Railway in order to provide a second entry into Guwahati Railway Station from Paltan Bazar in Guwahati.

In a meeting held with the NF Railway GM Ansul Gupta, ASTC MD Rahul Chandra Das, the state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma discussed the expansion of existing rail infrastructure along with other new projects.

To discuss expansion of existing rail infrastructure & new projects, met NF Railway GM Shri Ansul Gupta, ASTC MD Shri Rahul Chandra Das & senior officials of both the organisations.



We’ll allot land to NFR for a second entry into Guwahati Rly Station from Paltan Bazar.@RailNf pic.twitter.com/mvGT09arb9 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 15, 2022

Further for expanding infrastructure at Agthori Railway Station, the state government is keen on providing land only after getting a request from the NF Railway.

The meeting also discussed issues like elephant corridors and elephant deaths caused by train hits in which CM Himanta Biswa Sarma asked the GM to employ high-end tech solutions for saving wild tuskers.

