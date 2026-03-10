Assam Government allots 10 bighas of land for Zubeen Garg Samadhi Kshetra to cultural affairs department

The Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday approved a series of decisions spanning cultural recognition, infrastructure development and administrative measures, including a major water supply project for Guwahati, a state holiday for the Mising community festival Ali-Aye-Ligang, and the allotment of land for a memorial dedicated to late singer Zubeen Garg.

Briefing reporters on the Cabinet decisions, Sarma said the state government has allotted 10 bighas of land for the “Zubeen Garg Samadhi Kshetra” under the Department of Cultural Affairs, as a mark of respect to the iconic Assamese artist whose music and cultural influence have left a lasting imprint on the state.

In another key decision, the Cabinet approved Rs 1,367 crore for the South East Guwahati Water Supply Project, aimed at providing safe drinking water to several localities in the city that still face inadequate supply. The project is expected to significantly improve urban infrastructure and ensure reliable access to potable water for thousands of households in the expanding metropolitan areas of Guwahati.

The state government also announced that the Mising community’s harvest festival, Ali-Aye-Ligang, will now be observed as an official state holiday, a move seen as recognition of the cultural traditions of one of Assam’s prominent indigenous communities.

The Cabinet further decided to rename Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital in Barpeta as Barpeta Medical College and Hospital. Chief Minister Sarma stated that the decision was taken to honour former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed in a different manner by dedicating another institution in his name.

“Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed was the President of India and the first President from Assam. The government will dedicate another institution in his name as a mark of respect,” Sarma said.

In a separate development, the Chief Minister handed over a Grade III government job appointment letter to Upasana Bokolial Gogoi, the wife of noted folk artist Rajib Sadiya. The appointment in the Revenue Department was formally presented at Lok Sewa Bhawan, the office of the Chief Minister.

The decisions reflect the Assam government’s focus on strengthening urban infrastructure while also extending recognition to cultural icons and indigenous traditions across the state.