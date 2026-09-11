Assam government allots 3 bighas, 1 katha land to historic B. Borooah College
The Assam government has handed over a land allotment letter for 3 bighas, 1 katha and 1.76 lechas to B. Borooah College in Guwahati. The move comes ahead of the college's 84th Foundation Day and is expected to support infrastructure and expansion.
- The allotment covers 3 bighas, 1 katha and 1.76 lechas
- Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah presented the letter to college authorities
- Baruah attended the handover not just as minister but also alumnus
The Assam government has formally handed over the land allotment letter for 3 bighas, 1 katha and 1.76 lechas of land to the historic B. Borooah College in Guwahati.
The allotment letter was formally presented to the college authorities by Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, who is also an alumnus of the institution.
The land allocation comes ahead of the college’s 84th Foundation Day, with the minister handing over the allotment letter as a former student of the institution.
The move is expected to support the college’s infrastructure and developmental requirements and provide additional space for future expansion.
The formal handover marked a significant moment for the institution, which has played an important role in the state’s higher education landscape. As an alumnus, Jayanta Malla Baruah’s participation in the land allotment programme also added significance to the occasion.
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