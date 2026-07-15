Assam government allows restaurants to stay open till 3:30 AM for FIFA matches

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has authorised the Guwahati district administration to extend restaurant operating hours until 3:30 am on July 15, 16, 19 and 20 to facilitate football enthusiasts watching the FIFA World Cup semi-finals and final.

Sharing the announcement on X, the Chief Minister said football has the power to unite people and that the decision was taken to ensure fans can enjoy the matches without inconvenience.

Sarma also authorised district administrations across Assam to grant similar extensions in their respective jurisdictions wherever requests are received from Restaurant Owners Associations and there is sufficient local public demand.

The Chief Minister urged football fans to enjoy the matches responsibly while making the most of the extended operating hours.