Assam government allows restaurants to stay open till 3:30 AM for FIFA matches
Assam has allowed restaurants in Guwahati to remain open till 3.30 am on select July dates for FIFA matches. The state has also let other districts extend timings where restaurant bodies seek it and public demand exists.
- Late-night operations were cleared for July 15, 16, 19 and 20
- The move is meant to help football enthusiasts watch semi-finals and final
- Sarma said football unites people and fans should face no inconvenience
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has authorised the Guwahati district administration to extend restaurant operating hours until 3:30 am on July 15, 16, 19 and 20 to facilitate football enthusiasts watching the FIFA World Cup semi-finals and final.
Sharing the announcement on X, the Chief Minister said football has the power to unite people and that the decision was taken to ensure fans can enjoy the matches without inconvenience.
Sarma also authorised district administrations across Assam to grant similar extensions in their respective jurisdictions wherever requests are received from Restaurant Owners Associations and there is sufficient local public demand.
The Chief Minister urged football fans to enjoy the matches responsibly while making the most of the extended operating hours.
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