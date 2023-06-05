In a significant step towards promoting agricultural development in the North East region, 3F Oil Palm, the country's leading end-to-end Oil Palm Plantation and Processing company, joined hands with the State Government of Assam to organize a momentous ceremonial plantation of Oil Palm under the National Mission on Edible Oil - Oil Palm (NMEO-OP). The event took place at Bokanala, Baginadi Block, Lakhimpur, and was graced by the presence of Shri Atul Bora, Hon'ble Minister of Agriculture and Horticulture, Assam.

The collaboration between 3F Oil Palm and the Assam Government aims to uplift farming communities and contribute to India's self-reliance in edible oils. This first Oil Palm Plantation under the NMEO-OP in Assam signifies the government's commitment to the development and progress of the Oil Palm Plantation sector.

3F Oil Palm, known for its expertise in the industry, has already established a state-of-the-art oil palm nursery in Bokulbari village, Lakhimpur district, with another nursery in the pipeline at Chirang. The company's dedication to Oil Palm development and processing led to the signing of an MOU with the Government of Assam in December 2022. As part of the NMEO-OP, 3F Oil Palm aims to develop Oil Palm plantations and processing facilities in sub-zone 1-b and V-a, covering Lakhimpur and Chirang districts.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the occasion, Sanjay Goenka, Managing Director and CEO of 3F Oil Palm, highlighted the significance of the ceremonial plantation. He stated, "The ceremonial plantation of Oil Palm under the NMEO-OP is a significant step towards the development of the Oil Palm industry in the state of Assam. It gives me immense pride to note that we are the first company to have commenced our investment and set up a state-of-the-art nursery and commence plantation activities through this ceremony."

With ambitious plans to develop 23,500 hectares of Oil Palm plantations over the next five years, 3F Oil Palm is actively seeking a suitable parcel of land for the establishment of a greenfield processing plant. This move will enhance the value chain and contribute to the overall growth of the sector, revolutionizing the agricultural landscape of the North East region. Additionally, the company has an upcoming greenfield integrated Oil Palm processing unit in Arunachal Pradesh.

The ceremonial plantation of Oil Palm under NMEO-OP is a significant milestone in the agricultural development of the North East region. 3F Oil Palm, a pioneer in the field, has been involved in integrated Oil Palm development projects since 1993. Headquartered in Hyderabad, the company is engaged in various aspects of the Oil Palm industry, including nursery activities, development of plantations through contract farming, farmer services, crude palm oil extraction, refining, and power generation. With contract plantations across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Arunachal Pradesh, 3F Oil Palm possesses the only end-to-end supply chain in India, covering seed to sapling, plantation, crude oil, and refined branded Palm Oil. The company operates a total Palm area of approximately 55,000 hectares with five processing units spread across the country.