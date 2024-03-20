Assam government and Tata collaborate to establish a skill development centre in Jagiroad

The Assam government, in collaboration with Tata, plans to establish a Skill Development Centre in Jagiroad.

In a statement, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the decision, stating that the centre would be situated within the premises of the upcoming semiconductor facility.

The centre aims to empower North-Eastern youths by offering courses in Artificial Intelligence, semiconductors, and electronics, further assisting them in securing employment at the Jagiroad unit.

It is reported that 1,500 Assamese youths, primarily women, are already receiving training at Tata facilities in Bangalore.

This training is expected to equip these individuals for leadership roles once the semiconductor facility becomes operational in 2025.



Also Read: Assam poised to become a pioneer in semiconductor revolution: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The forthcoming Tata semiconductor facility, worth Rs 27,000 crore, is anticipated to position Assam on the global semiconductor map and transform the economic landscape of East India.

Sarma expressed gratitude to Ratan Tata and N Chandrasekharan on behalf of Assam's citizens for their investment in the state.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 13 claimed that it is a historic day for the people of the state as Assam is set to emerge as a pioneer in the semiconductor revolution, attributing this development to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's faith in the northeast

In a major boost to the industrial sector of the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 13 virtually laid the foundation for Assam’s biggest-ever semiconductor unit in Morigaon.

CM Sarma stated that this initiative would attract an investment of Rs 27,000 crore and create employment for 30,000 youth in Assam and its neighbouring regions. He expressed gratitude towards PM Modi for his 'Ashta Lakshmi' initiative and Tata Sons along with its MD N. Chandrasekaran for their daring step to overcome geographical barriers.