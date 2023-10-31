Assam government on October 31 announced 12,600 job vacancies for Grade III and IV positions in various state government departments.

Taking to platform X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the advertisement of the vacancies and wrote, "As per my previous announcement, the Government of Assam has today advertised 12,600 vacancies for Grade III and IV positions. Additionally, we have also advertised over 5,000 vacancies in the police department this month. The Health department has already advertised around 3,000 vacancies, and we are planning to advertise over 10,000 vacancies in the Education department soon. Our continuous efforts aim to create a brighter future for the youth of our state".

The Chief Minister further added that an additional 5,000 vacancies in the police department was announced this month with and 3,000 vacancies in health department.

The state government is mulling to advertise over 10,000 vacancies in the education department in the coming days.

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