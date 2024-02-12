Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog announced several major announcements during the state budget presentation today. These measures aim to address unemployment, enhance infrastructure, and support religious pilgrimages.

Starting with a significant boost for job seekers the budget introduces a novel approach by providing a 5% extra marks advantage to a single jobless family. This move is designed to offer additional opportunities and support to those in need of employment.

A promising revelation follows with the announcement that 35,910 individuals will secure government jobs in the year 2024. This commitment signals the government's dedication to bolstering the workforce and fostering economic growth.

Turning attention to infrastructure development the budget outlines an ambitious plan to construct over 12 kilometers of roads daily. This initiative is poised to improve connectivity, ease transportation, and contribute to overall progress across the state.

In a gesture aimed at promoting cultural and religious activities, the budget declares that 25 thousand people will receive a free visit to the Ram temple. This move seeks to facilitate pilgrimages and ensure that a broader section of the population can partake in religious endeavors.