Ringing in happiness for the state employees in this festive season, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 22 announced a hike of 4 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA).

The hike will be effective from July 1, 2022, and the officers and employees will get this enhanced dearness allowance along with the salary for the current month.

CM Sarma hoped that this DA hike would make this festive season more joyous for the state government employees.

He also extended warm greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Deepawali and Kali Puja apart from announcing the hike in DA.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that this festival of lights will highlight the colours of life and spread a message of joy and enthusiasm from house to house.

Announcing on Twitter, the Assam CM wrote, “Happy to announce 4% additional Dearness Allowance for State Govt employees/All India Service Officers w.e.f. 1st July 2022, payable with this month’s salary. Hope this will add to the festive fervour. Also extending my good wishes for an auspicious and happy Deepawali!"

The decision by Assam CM follows after the Union Cabinet in September had approved Dearness Allowance for its employees by 4 per cent. Apart from this, the central government had hiked the dearness relief (DR) for pensioners by the same percentage.