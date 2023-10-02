Assam cabinet has given its nod for 5 per cent reservation in medical and engineering seats for students of government schools, said state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 2.

Sarma said this while addressing a press conference where he also announced several significant decisions taken by the state cabinet.

''The Assam government is taking strides to enhance the quality of education in government schools. Class 7 to Class 12 students in government schools will now have access to a 5 per cent reservation in medical and engineering seats,'' Sarma informed.

He further informed that students in classes 7 to 10, studying under the SEBA board, will also benefit from these educational reforms.

Meanwhile, the cabinet also approved a 20 per cent bonus for tea workers for the upcoming Durga Puja. In a move aimed at empowering Adivasi and tea workers in the state, the cabinet has introduced a 3 per cent reservation for both communities in government jobs.

As per Sarma, this reservation will be applicable starting from October 7 and will be applicable in the upcoming police recruitment drive as well. The Bajali district will soon undergo significant changes.

In this regard, a sub-committee has been formed to oversee the transformation of Bajali Vidhan Sabha into a full-fledged district and the official conversion into a district is scheduled for October 11, 2023.

Besides this, the cabinet has also taken an environmental step by banning the sale of 250ml mineral water bottles. This move aligns with sustainability goals and aims to reduce plastic waste in the state.

Further, in a bid to encourage better performance in higher secondary exams, the cabinet has introduced incentives and the Girls who achieve a minimum of 60 per cent and boys who secure 75 per cent in their exams will be rewarded with a scooty.

''The cabinet has approved the affiliation of approximately 11 new colleges under Guwahati and Dibrugarh universities. Bhattadev University, Rabindranath University and Madhabdev University are among the institutions set to expand their affiliations,'' Sarma concluded.