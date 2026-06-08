Assam government announces allocation of ministerial portfolios

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, June 8, announced the allocation of portfolios among members of the newly constituted Council of Ministers following approval from the Governor of Assam.

According to the notification issued by the Chief Minister, Sarma will retain key departments including Home & Political, Public Works Department (Buildings & National Highways), Public Works Department (Roads), Power, and Information, Public Relations, Printing & Stationery. He will also oversee any department not specifically allotted to other ministers.

Among the major allocations, Jayanta Mallabaruah has been entrusted with the Finance, Environment & Forest, and Mines & Minerals departments, while Ashok Singhal will continue to handle Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education & Research.

Ranoj Pegu has been assigned School Education, Higher Education, Tribal Affairs (Plain), and Information Technology. Pijush Hazarika has been given charge of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Parliamentary Affairs, while Keshab Mahanta will oversee Revenue & Disaster Management, Science, Technology & Climate Change, and General Administration.



With the approval of the Hon’ble Governor of Assam, I am pleased to announce the allocation of portfolios amongst the members of the Council of Ministers of the Government of Assam, as follows:



1. Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister-

Home & Political

PWD (Buildings &… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 8, 2026

Bimal Borah has been allocated Cultural Affairs, Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises, and Act East Policy Affairs. Biswajit Daimary will handle Handloom, Textiles & Sericulture, Sports & Youth Welfare, Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship, and Indigenous & Tribal Faith & Culture.

Kaushik Rai has been entrusted with Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs, Housing & Urban Affairs, and Cooperation. Krishnendu Paul will oversee Public Health Engineering, Hill Areas, and Barak Valley Development.

Nilima Devi has been assigned Animal Husbandry & Veterinary and Fishery departments, while Susanta Borgohain will handle Water Resources and Judicial. Ashwini Ray Sarkar has been given charge of Social Justice & Empowerment, Soil Conservation, and Welfare of Minorities & Development.

Extending his best wishes to the ministers, Chief Minister Sarma expressed confidence that the Council of Ministers would work with dedication and commitment to serve the people of Assam and further accelerate the state's journey towards progress and prosperity.