Assam Government announces artist pension and grants ahead of Silpi Divas
Assam government introduces a comprehensive artist pension scheme for 2024-25. It includes monthly pensions, family pensions, and one-time grants for artists.
In a significant move to support the artistic community, the Assam government's Cultural Affairs Department announced the recipients of the artist pension scheme for 2024-25 on Thursday. A total of 73 artists from Assam will receive a monthly pension as part of this initiative.
Additionally, the government declared family pensions for the families of 29 deceased artists. These families will receive a monthly pension of Rs 8,000, effective from January 17 onwards.
Expanding its support, the government will also provide a one-time grant of Rs 50,000 to 179 artists from various districts across the state. Furthermore, families of 10 artists will receive one-time special assistance, and five differently-abled artists have been included in the one-time grant scheme.
This comprehensive support package aims to honor and sustain the contributions of Assam's artistic community, reinforcing the government's commitment to cultural preservation and welfare.
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