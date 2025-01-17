In a significant move to support the artistic community, the Assam government's Cultural Affairs Department announced the recipients of the artist pension scheme for 2024-25 on Thursday. A total of 73 artists from Assam will receive a monthly pension as part of this initiative.

Additionally, the government declared family pensions for the families of 29 deceased artists. These families will receive a monthly pension of Rs 8,000, effective from January 17 onwards.

Expanding its support, the government will also provide a one-time grant of Rs 50,000 to 179 artists from various districts across the state. Furthermore, families of 10 artists will receive one-time special assistance, and five differently-abled artists have been included in the one-time grant scheme.

This comprehensive support package aims to honor and sustain the contributions of Assam's artistic community, reinforcing the government's commitment to cultural preservation and welfare.