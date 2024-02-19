The State Government will allow its employees to avail of special casual leave under the Matri-Pitri Vandana Scheme on November 6 and November 8, 2024.

Further, these leave can be utilized along with November 7, 2024 (being Chhat Puja) and November 9, 2024 (being 2nd Saturday) and November 10 (being Sunday).

All state government employees may apply through the government portal.

Matri Pitri Vandana: How to apply?

Matri Pitri Vandana scheme can be accessed online through its web portal. A one-time registration needs to be done for online application. For registration follow the simple steps:



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> Click on Register” button in the Login area of the home page.

> This will direct you to a form which is to be filled up with all necessary credentials.

> Upon successful registaration, a pop up message will be displayed confirming the registration.

> .A passport-size photograph and a government-approved identity card is needed to be uploaded in the registration process for Matri Pitri Vandana.

> It is important to note that the registration is a one-time process. Once successfully registered, there is no need for re-registration in the next year.