Assam government announces grand conclusion of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika birth centenary celebrations in Delhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 13 announced that the concluding ceremony of the birth centenary celebrations of Bhupen Hazarika will be held on September 8 at Bharat Mandapam.

The announcement was made by the Chief Minister during a press conference following the first cabinet meeting of the newly formed BJP-led NDA government in Assam, held on May 13, a day after the swearing-in ceremony of the new government.

Sarma also announced that the Assam government will construct a dedicated museum in memory of Bhupen Hazarika at an estimated cost of Rs 32 crore. The proposed museum will preserve and showcase the life, music, literary works and cultural legacy of the legendary singer, composer, poet and filmmaker, popularly known as Sudhakantha.

The Chief Minister said the initiative is aimed at honouring Bhupen Hazarika’s immense contribution to Assamese culture, Indian music and social consciousness while ensuring that future generations remain connected to his legacy.

The birth centenary celebrations of Bhupen Hazarika have witnessed programmes and cultural events across Assam and different parts of the country over the past year.