The Assam Government's Home (A) Department issued a notification, announcing key appointments and promotions of IPS officers, in the interest of public service.

A significant development saw the appointment of Ankur Jain (IPS) as Deputy Inspector General of Police (AP), Assam at Guwahati's Ulubari, for the purpose of drawal of salary and other allowances. He has also been assigned the position of the Joint Commissioner of Police for the Police Commissionerate in Guwahati.

Jain was earlier the Commandant of the 10th Assam Police Battalion, Kahilipara.

Another key appointment saw Munna Prasad Gupta (IPS), formerly the Additional Director General of Police (CID), Assam at Ulubari, being appointed as the Special Director General of Police (CID), Assam.

Partha Sarathi Mahanta (IPS) has been appointed with the function of Commissioner of Police, at Police Commissionerate, Guwahati. Mahanta was also substantively posted as the Inspector General of Police (STF), Assam, Srimantapur.