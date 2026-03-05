Assam Government announces major bureaucratic reshuffle, several IAS and ACS officers transferred

Assam Government has ordered a major reshuffle of senior bureaucrats, transferring and posting several Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers across key departments and districts.

According to an official notification, senior IAS officer Partha Pratim Majumdar, who was serving as Commissioner and Secretary to the government in the Home and Political as well as Women and Child Development Departments, has been transferred and posted as the District Commissioner (DC) of Bajali.

IAS officer Narendra Kumar Shah, currently Director of Employment and Craftsmen Training and Managing Director of the Assam Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (AIIDC), has been appointed Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. He will, however, continue to hold additional charge as Managing Director of AIIDC.

Meanwhile, IAS officer Aditya Vikram Yadav has been transferred from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat and posted as District Commissioner of Lakhimpur.

Among other key appointments, Preeti Kumari has been posted as District Commissioner of West Karbi Anglong, while Ayushi Jain has been appointed as District Commissioner of Darrang.

Senior ACS officer Pubali Gohain, who was serving in Darrang, has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner of Golaghat.

In another significant move, Saranga Pani Sarma, the outgoing District Commissioner of West Karbi Anglong, has been appointed Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Transport Department. He has also been given additional charge as State Project Director of the Assam Inland Water Transport Development Society.

Similarly, Gautam Das, who was serving as District Commissioner of Baksa, has been posted as Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Panchayat and Rural Development Department.

Former Chirang DC Jatin Bora has been appointed Secretary to the Government of Assam in the General Administration Department and the Department of Innovation, Incubation and Start-Ups.

In other transfers, Pronab Jit Kakoty has been moved from Lakhimpur and posted in the Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department as Additional Secretary and Director of Employment and Craftsmen Training.

Parag Kumar Kakaty, previously District Commissioner of Golaghat, has been appointed Additional Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Revenue and Disaster Management Department and given additional charge as Additional Chief Executive Officer of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

Meanwhile, Mridul Kumar Das, the former District Commissioner of Bajali, has been transferred as Additional Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Home and Political as well as Women and Child Development Departments. He has also been assigned additional responsibilities related to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the e-FT project.

At the district level, Dhiraj Saud has been appointed District Commissioner of Baksa after his services were withdrawn from the Welfare of Bodoland Department, while Gakul Chandra Brahma has been posted as District Commissioner of Chirang.

Officials said the reshuffle is part of the state government’s broader effort to optimise administrative efficiency and strengthen governance across departments and districts.