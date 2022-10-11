The Assam government on October 11 carried out a major reshuffle in the state police department.

As per the order issued by the Governor, Hemanta Kumar Das, APS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration), Guwahati is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Morigaon with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Smti Aparna Natraj, IPS transferred.

The list is as follows -

Nabaneet Mahanta, APS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Guwahati is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Hailakandi with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Gaurav Upadhyay, IPS transferred.

Subhasish Baruah, APS, Superintendent of Police, SB, R&AC, Assam is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration), Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Hemanta Kumar Das, APS transferred.

Debasish Borah, APS, Commandant, 1. AFPF Bn, Basistha, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Nabaneet Mahanta, APS transferred.

Sanjib Kumar Saikia, APS, Commandant, Commando Battalion, Mandakata, North Guwahati is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Karbi Anglong with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Pushparaj Singh, IPS transferred.

Gaurav Upadhyay IPS (RR-2012), Superintendent of Police, Hailakandi is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (R&AC), Assam with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Subhasish Baruah, APS transferred.

Thube Prateek Vijaykumar, IPS (RR-2013), Superintendent of Police, Kokrajhar is transferred and posted as Commandant, Commando Battalion, Mandakata. North Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Sanjib Kumar Saikia, APS transferred.

Aparna Natrajan, IPS (RR-2014), Superintendent of Police, Morigaon is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Dhubri with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Gurav Abhijit Dilip, IPS transferred.

Pushparaj Singh, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Karbi-Anglong is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Kokrajhar with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Thube Prateek Vijaykumar, IPS transferred.

Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Dhubri is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Tinsukia with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Debajit Deuri, APS transferred

Debajit Deuri, APS, Superintendent of Police, Titisukia is transferred and posted as Commandant,1st AFPF Bn, Basistha, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Debasish Borah, APS transferred.