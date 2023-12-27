In a significant move to bolster employment and strengthen the Education Department, the Assam government has launched an extensive recruitment drive.

This initiative is set to fill vacancies within the department as part of a broader effort to provide job opportunities to the state's youth under the Chief Minister's 1 Lakh Employment Scheme.

The recruitment drive encompasses both Elementary Education and Secondary Education vacancies with over 10,000 posts advertised.

Taking to his X handle Assam CM wrote, "Today, our government has announced advertisements for over 10,000 vacancies in the Education Department. We will not only deliver, but exceed our promise of creating more than 1 lakh government jobs in the most transparent manner in Assam’s history."



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The application process for these positions has been advertised in leading newspapers from the state.

Taking to his X handle Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu wrote, "Directorate of Secondary Education has released an advertisement for recruitment of 1424 Post Graduate Teachers and 7249 (1) Graduate Teachers (Arts), (2) Graduate Teacher (Science), (3) Graduate Teachers (Hindi) and (4) Graduate Teacher (Sanskrit) of the different Provincialised Secondary Schools. See today's newspapers."

"Directorate of Secondary Education has released an advertisement for the recruitment of 1424 Post Graduate Teachers and 7249 (1) Graduate Teachers (Arts), (2) Graduate Teachers (Science), (3) Graduate Teachers (Hindi) and (4) Graduate Teacher (Sanskrit) of the different Provincialised Secondary Schools," the tweet added.

This recruitment drive is a testament to the Assam government's commitment to creating substantial employment opportunities and enhancing the quality of education by staffing the department with qualified individuals.