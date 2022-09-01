In an effort to complete one lakh job target at the earliest, the Assam Government has announced the recruitment for 12,000 more posts by September.

Apart from the completion of the 30,000 recruitments in May, the government has decided to complete an additional 12,000 posts on September 22, 2022. Thus the total recruitments to will now add upto 42,000.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made this announcement and wrote, “In our concerted push to complete one lakh jobs at earliest, glad to share that today we’ve decided to complete recruitment for 12,000 posts on Sept 22, 2022. Having completed 30,000 recruitments in May, this will take total recruitments so far to 42,000.”

Earlier, the Assam government announced to fill a total of 22,921 posts in the education department. Out of the total number of posts 10,000 will be filled in Primary Education and the rest in Secondary Education.

The state government recently held the recruitment exam for 26,000 posts under Grade III and Grade IV post.

The government is working on plans to increase the number of recruitments and achieve their target within this year.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to eradicate malnutrition among children in the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched ‘Poshan Abhiyan’ in a ceremony held at Guwahati’s Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra.

“Glad to launch Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2022 organised by WCD Dept under Poshan Abhiyan at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra. In view of Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji's vision of a Suposhit Bharat, our Govt has taken up many programmes to eradicate malnutrition & anemia in Assam,” wrote Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on his official Twitter handle.