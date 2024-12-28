The Assam government has released a revised list of holidays for 2025, with significant changes affecting eight of the previously declared holidays.



A notification regarding the updated holiday list has been issued by the General Administration Department.



The new holiday list for 2025 includes a total of 36 government holidays, with seven newly designated reserved holidays.



Among the key changes are the official observance of May Day on May 1, Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, and Motak Raja Swargadeo Sarvananda’s Day on May 24. Other important updates include Hari Dev Tithi on May 26, Sri Bhubaneswar Sadhu Thakur’s Abhirbhav Tithi on October 23, Kuki Chavang Kut on November 1, Wangala Festival on November 7, and Bir Raghav Moran Divas on November 19.

These revisions aim to streamline planning for both administrative and cultural events, making it more efficient for government agencies and public institutions to organize activities throughout the year.

Among the major decisions, the Cabinet had approved the inclusion of Ali-Aye-Ligang, a key cultural festival, as a government holiday in 11 districts across the state.





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