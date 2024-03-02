In a significant move towards women empowerment and entrepreneurship the government of Assam is launching the "Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan-Nogoria." This initiative aims to assist Rs 2.5 lakh women in urban municipal areas by providing them with a financial boost of Rs 10,000 as an Entrepreneurship Fund.

Forms for the scheme will be distributed at Municipal Corporation/Board offices on March 3rd, 4th, and 5th allowing eligible women to apply for the Entrepreneurship Fund. The filled-up forms are scheduled to be collected on March 9th, 10th, and 11th.

Under this initiative the government seeks to encourage and empower women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to transition into urban women entrepreneurs. The primary objective is to uplift their socio-economic status and improve living conditions through financial independence.

The Entrepreneurship Fund amounting to Rs 10,000, will be directly credited to the bank accounts of eligible women SHG members. To qualify for this Seed Capital Grant, participants must fulfill certain criteria including being an active SHG member registered under ASULMS, possessing an Aadhaar-linked savings bank account and not having defaulted on loans from SHGs, Federations, Banks, or financial institutions.

Furthermore, eligible candidates are required to be engaged in at least one income-generating activity, possess a business plan for their enterprise and not have more than three children (for General/OBC) or four children (for ST/SC/Moran/Motok/Tea tribes). Additionally, participants must have enrolled their girl child/children in school.

The Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan-Nogoria demonstrates the government's commitment to fostering women's economic independence and encouraging entrepreneurship. The scheme's streamlined application process and direct financial assistance aim to facilitate and accelerate the transformation of SHG members into successful urban women entrepreneurs, ultimately contributing to their holistic development.