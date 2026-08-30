Assam government announces Rs 109 crore infrastructure boost for Gauhati University
Assam has announced a Rs 109 crore plan to expand and upgrade Gauhati University’s campus infrastructure. The works are intended to improve academic spaces, housing and everyday facilities for students and staff.
- The plan includes new multidisciplinary academic buildings across the university campus
- Fresh hostels and staff quarters are part of the proposed overhaul
- Existing facilities will be renovated and upgraded to improve daily operations
The Government of Assam is set to invest over Rs 109 crore to strengthen infrastructure at Gauhati University, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced.
The comprehensive development plan includes the construction of new multidisciplinary academic buildings, hostels and staff quarters, along with the renovation and upgradation of existing facilities.
The project will also cover libraries, auditoriums, furniture and modern amenities, with a total built-up area of more than 21,300 square metres.
The initiative is aimed at significantly strengthening the academic and residential infrastructure of one of Assam’s premier universities and providing students and faculty with improved facilities for learning, research and campus life.
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