Assam government announces Rs 109 crore infrastructure boost for Gauhati University

The Government of Assam is set to invest over Rs 109 crore to strengthen infrastructure at Gauhati University, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced.

The comprehensive development plan includes the construction of new multidisciplinary academic buildings, hostels and staff quarters, along with the renovation and upgradation of existing facilities.

The project will also cover libraries, auditoriums, furniture and modern amenities, with a total built-up area of more than 21,300 square metres.

The initiative is aimed at significantly strengthening the academic and residential infrastructure of one of Assam’s premier universities and providing students and faculty with improved facilities for learning, research and campus life.