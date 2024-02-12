Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, declared a monumental stride towards realizing the dream of "Housing for All" in the state, as he announced the ambitious Assam Budget 2024 on February 12. With a focus on inclusive development, the budget earmarks a staggering Rs 600 crore under the Mukhya Mantri Aawas Yojana (Gramin) to ensure shelter for every citizen.

In a tweet on the microblogging site X, Sarma reiterated that providing adequate housing is among the top priorities of the Assam government. He highlighted the significant efforts being made through schemes like the Mukhya Mantri Aawas Yojana to cater to various segments of society, including the tea garden community workers, previously overlooked beneficiaries, police personnel, and sanitation workers.

Under the Mukhya Mantri Aawas Yojana (Gramin), the budget allocates a total of Rs 600 crore, aiming to sanction an additional 1,30,000 houses in the first phase of the scheme, with an assistance amount of Rs 1.30 lakh per house. Notably, 10 percent of these houses will be reserved for eligible beneficiaries from the Tea Garden communities. Furthermore, 13,000 houses, constituting 10 percent of the beneficiaries, will be allotted to the poorest of the poor beneficiaries who were previously excluded from the SECC survey, along with an additional list.

The Union Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has also pledged support for housing initiatives in Assam. As part of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Grameen), an allocation of 2 crore additional houses has been announced for the next five years, signifying a collaborative effort towards addressing the housing deficit in the region.

In addition to housing provisions under the Mukhya Mantri Aawas Yojana, the Assam Budget 2024 also allocates Rs 150 crore for housing facilities for police personnel and Rs 37.50 crore for the welfare of Safai Karmacharis.