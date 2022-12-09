Assam government announces special casual leave for state government employees, apply here
As per reports, the casual leave will be granted on February 9 and 10 which could be utilized along with February 11 (second Saturday) and February 12 (Sunday).
In a welcoming move, the state government of Assam has announced special casual leave under the 'Matri Pitri Vandana Scheme' for state government employees.
As per reports, the casual leave will be granted on February 9 and 10 which could be utilized along with February 11 (second Saturday) and February 12 (Sunday).
The employees can apply for the leave through the portal https://matripitrivandana.assam.gov.in. All directives regarding the leave will be available on the website.
A notification reads, "The notification from the Assam Government read, “In the interest of public service, the Governor of Assam is pleased to allow the State Government employees to avail Special Casual Leave under Matri Pitri Vandana Scheme on 9th and 10th February 2023. These leave can be utilized along with 11th February 2023 (2nd Saturday) and 12th February 2023 (Sunday) for Matri Pitri Vandana.”
Here is the full list of Holidays for Assam 2023
|Date
|Day
|Holiday
|15th January 2023
|Sunday
|Magh Bihu & Tusu Puja
|16th January 2023
|Monday
|Magh Bihu & Tusu Puja
|23rd January 2023
|Monday
|Netaji’s Birthday
|24th January 2023
|Tuesday
|Gwther Bathou San
|26th January 2023
|Thursday
|Republic Day
|31st January 2023
|Tuesday
|Me-Dam-Me-Phi
|5th February 2023
|Sunday
|Bir Chilarai Divas
|7th March 2023
|Tuesday
|Dol Jatra
|8 March 2023
|Wednesday
|Holi
|7th April 2023
|Friday
|Good Friday
|14th April 2023
|Friday
|Bohag Bihu
|15th April 2023
|Saturday
|Bohag Bihu
|16th April 2023
|Sunday
|Bohag Bihu
|20th April 2023
|Thursday
|Tithi of Damodar Deva
|21st April 2023
|Friday
|Sati Sadhani Divas
|22nd April 2023
|Saturday
|Eid-Ul-Fitr
|1st May 2023
|Monday
|May Day
|5th May 2023
|Friday
|Buddha Purnima
|5th June 2023
|Monday
|Janmotsav of Sri Sri Madhabdeva
|29th June 2023
|Thursday
|Eid-Ul-Zuha
|15th August 2023
|Tuesday
|Independence Day
|18th August 2023
|Friday
|Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva
|27th August 2023
|Sunday
|Karam Puja
|4th September 2023
|Monday
|Tithi of Sri Sri Madhabdeva
|6th September 2023
|Wednesday
|Janmashtami
|25th September 2023
|Monday
|Janmostsav of Srimanta Sankardeva
|2nd October 2023
|Monday
|Birthday of Mahatma Gandhi
|18th October 2023
|Wednesday
|Kati Bihu
|21st, 22nd, 23rd and 24th October 2023
|Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday
|Durga Puja & Bijoy Dashomi
|12th November 2023
|Sunday
|Kali Puja & Diwali
|15th November 2023
|Wednesday
|Bhatri Dwitiya
|19th November 2023
|Sunday
|Chhat Puja
|24th November 2023
|Friday
|Lachit Divas
|27th November 2023
|Monday
|Guru Nanak’s Birthday
|2nd December 2023
|Saturday
|Asom Divas (Su-Ka-Pha Divas)
|25th December 2023
|Monday
|Christmas Day
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