In a welcoming move, the state government of Assam has announced special casual leave under the 'Matri Pitri Vandana Scheme' for state government employees.

As per reports, the casual leave will be granted on February 9 and 10 which could be utilized along with February 11 (second Saturday) and February 12 (Sunday).

The employees can apply for the leave through the portal https://matripitrivandana.assam.gov.in. All directives regarding the leave will be available on the website.

A notification reads, "The notification from the Assam Government read, “In the interest of public service, the Governor of Assam is pleased to allow the State Government employees to avail Special Casual Leave under Matri Pitri Vandana Scheme on 9th and 10th February 2023. These leave can be utilized along with 11th February 2023 (2nd Saturday) and 12th February 2023 (Sunday) for Matri Pitri Vandana.”



Here is the full list of Holidays for Assam 2023

