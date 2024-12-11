Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 11 announced a significant policy shift regarding Aadhaar card verification in the state, aiming to strengthen the identification process and prevent the issuance of Aadhaar to suspected infiltrators. The Assam Cabinet has decided that the General Administration Department (GAD) will act as the nodal department for Aadhaar verification. Additionally, District Commissioners will appoint an Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) to oversee Aadhaar enrollment verifications at the district level.

In a bid to ensure stricter Aadhaar verification procedures, CM Sarma stated, "We will implement a more rigorous verification process to ensure that no individuals with questionable backgrounds can obtain an Aadhaar card." This move is part of a broader strategy to establish a new deterrent against illegal infiltration into the state.

To further enhance the verification process, the Assam Cabinet has approved a new Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for Aadhaar enrollment. The SoP will be implemented under the "State Government Portal," with the General Administration Department serving as the lead agency.



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Key features of the new SoP include:

- The State Government will verify documents submitted by applicants and transmit them to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) within 45 days.

- At the district level, Additional District Commissioners will oversee the Aadhaar enrollment process, while Circle Officers will handle verifications at the Revenue Circle level.

- Inspection officers, appointed by Circle Officers, will confirm whether applicants have applied for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam and verify the authenticity of the applicant’s address.

- The NRC application requirement will not apply to government employees serving in Assam.

This new initiative is expected to further bolster Assam's efforts to curb illegal infiltration while ensuring the authenticity of Aadhaar registrations across the state.