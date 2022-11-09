In order to strengthen the training programmes with the Police battalions, 34 retired Army personnel will be appointed as Additional Superintendents of Police (Training) for all the Battalions on a contractual basis.

Notably, all officers will report to Special DIG (Training) for meeting core objectives.

In today’s #AssamCabinet, we took a number of vital decisions regarding installation of Smart Meters, enhancement of power supply, inclusion of retired army personnel in police training and bringing parity in pay/promotion of ACS & APS officers. pic.twitter.com/L6ctuxChaK — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 9, 2022

The recruited officers will be of the rank of Major, Colonel and Lieutenant Colonel.

Meanwhile, in order to remove disparity in remuneration between Assam Civil Service (ACS) and Assam Police Service (APS) officers, approval has been given by the state cabinet to bring parity to pay and promotions (up to the Selection Grade level) for both ACS and APS officers.

Further decisions will ensure faster promotion and broad uniformity and standardisation across services.

The cabinet also approved to install of 58 lakhs of smart meters by Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL).