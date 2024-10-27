The Assam government, on October 27 approved the appointment of celebrated archer Jayanta Talukdar as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) of the state.

The key decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting, recognising Talukdar's achievements.

Talukdar was allotted the position under the Home & Political Department, Government of Assam under the provisions of the Para 12.1 (i) (a) of the Integrated Sports Policy of Assam, 2017-2018 (as amended).

Jayanta Talukdar is a celebrated archer from Assam who has achieved many laurels for the nation including Bronze Medals at Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

The appointment was made as part of the Integrated Sports Policy of Assam which was implemented to reward Assam's sports achievers with state government jobs as a recognition of their achievements.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that state employees will receive a three per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA), bringing the total to 53 per cent of their basic salary.

The hike, effective from July 2024, will be disbursed in monthly installments between December and March, with employees receiving 25 per cent of their arrears each month.