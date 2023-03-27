The Government of Assam has announced the appointment of Deputy Inspector General of Police (Admn.), Partha Sarathi Mahanta as the additional Deputy Inspector General of Police for Special Task Force (STF). This marks the first time that the state government has created the post of Deputy Inspector General of Police (STF).

A notification issued by the government stated that Mahanta will hold the additional charge of Deputy Inspector General of Police (STF), in addition to his current duties with effect from the date of taking over charge. Earlier this month, Mahanta was released from his charge of Joint Commissioner of Police, Guwahati and posted as the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Admn).

Mahanta's appointment comes with a fresh notification issued by the Assam Government’s Home department stating, “Shri Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IPS (SPS-2007), Joint Commissioner of Police, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati, who was substantially posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (Armed Police), Assam for the purpose of drawal of pay and allowances only, is transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (Admn.), Assam against existing vacancy with effect from the date of taking over charge and until further orders.”

Mahanta has previously served as the DIG of Police (Armed Police) in the state. With his new appointment, he will be responsible for overseeing the Special Task Force in addition to his current administrative duties.